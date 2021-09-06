CPI extends support to caste census

New Delhi

06 September 2021 22:12 IST

The CPI on Monday extended support to a caste census in the country, a key demand of many political parties, including NDA ally Janata Dal (United). The Narendra Modi government so far remains non-comittal on the issue.

The CPI, at the conclusion of its two-day national executive in Delhi, said the BJP was deliverately avoiding the caste census. “They want to utilise the caste conflicts in various States for their own political gains,” the party said in a statement here. The CPI said it demanded and supported a caste census. “However if the present restriction of 50% imposed by the Supreme Court decision is not amended, the whole exercise may prove futile,” it said.

The party also extended support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the Maha Kisan Panchayat to be held on September 27. “The government has to forgo their arrogant attitude and listen to the farmers who have been protesting nearly for an year. The government can not go on turning a blind eye towards them any more,” CPI general secretary D. Raja said.

