CPI flags need for Opposition unity

D. Raja, General Secretary of CPI. File | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

July 30, 2022 03:10 IST

Reconsider election strategies, Raja tells Congress; highlights economic situation

The draft political resolution (DPR) of the CPI, released here on Friday ahead of the party’s 24th Congress scheduled to be held in Vijayawada in October, focuses on an alternative economic programme for the country. CPI general secretary D. Raja said the economy is in shambles and he asked to avoid a Sri Lanka-like situation. Steps have to be taken on an urgent basis to save the economy, he said. He asked the Congress to understand the importance of Opposition unity and urged it to reconsider its election strategies, such as the decision to field Mr. Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad against a CPI candidate.

Addressing reporters here at the CPI headquarters with Mr. Binoy Viswam and Ms. Amarjeet Kaur, Mr. Raja said the CPI’s DPR is about what could be done in the given situation and in the emerging situation. “State of economy is in shambles and all the national assets and PSUs are being sold. Modi government is pursuing aggressive neoliberal economics. There is a need to project an alternative economic programme,” Mr. Raja said. When asked how the Left will be able to push such a programme without power, he said the question is about the survival of the working people and the peasantry. “We will mobilise people on these economic issues that have an impact on the livelihood of the people,” he said. The alternative also talks about building cooperatives among small producers and strengthening public sector and States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will mobilise people on these economic issues that have an impact on the livelihood of the people”D.RajaCPI General Secretary

Fundamental issues

The DPR observed that class, caste and patriarchy are the fundamental issues in Indian society. “This government is run by the RSS, whose ideology is communal, divisive and fascist-prone. Hindu Rashtra is their agenda. Unless we build strong working class movement, we cannot save our country,” he said and urged all Opposition parties to come together to provide an alternative to BJP-RSS combine. “2024 elections are crucial for the country,” he said, and added that Left unity has become a must in the emerging situation. “We emphasize that unless we built a strong Left, it will be difficult to rally other democratic forces,” Mr. Raja said.

“Re-unification”

The DPR also calls for “re-unification” of the Communist parties in India on principled basis. “This unity will help the Left to play a dedicated and meaningful role, not only in building the broad coalition of secular-democratic forces, but also in strengthening struggles for social emancipation,” the DPR said.

The CPI urged the Congress to go back to the Nehruvian model of economy against the BJP’s aggressive neoliberal policies. “These issues should be dealt with ideologically to come at a solid understanding among Opposition parties,” the CPI document said.