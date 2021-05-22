National

CPI backs agitating farmers

The Communist Party of India has extended support for the farmers’ agitation that will complete six months on May 26.

The day will be observed as a ‘Black Day’ by the farmers’ unions participating in the agitation.

The CPI has reiterated their demand to repeal the three controversial agricultural laws and urged the government to hold discussions with leaders of farmers and other stakeholders.

“It is condemnable that the Modi government remains adamant and insensitive not to listen to the problems of the farmers,” the CPI national secretariat said in a statement here.

The party has urged its State units and mass organisations to continue their support to the farmers and ensure that the new protest plan, including Black Day on May 26, gets the maximum mass support.

