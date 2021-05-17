CoWIN to be made available in regional language

NEW DELHI

17 more labs to be added to INSACOG

The CoWIN platform will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, noted a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

It added that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired the 26th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 and said 17 more labs would be added to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) network to monitor the variants of COVID-19.

