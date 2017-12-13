Cow shelter founder to head AWB

S.P. Gupta, a former Indian Administrative Service officer and founder of a prominent cow shelter in Mewat, Haryana, has been appointed chairman of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a Union Environment Ministry body.

Three other members, Prakash Amte, Director, Amte’s Animal Ark, Maharashtra; Rakesh Gupta, president, Gopal Gausadan, New Delhi; and Ms. Anjali Gopalan, founder of animal sanctuary, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’, Haryana, were also appointed members of the body, according to a gazette notification by the Environment Ministry dated December 8.

Differences between the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Ministry of Environment and Forests, on the conduct of jallikattu (bull taming sport) that brought Chennai to a standstill earlier this year, prompted the government to amend the rules and decide that an “MoEF official” would “permanently chair” the body, according to a notification in March.