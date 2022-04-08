COVID-19 | Precaution dose available to 18+ population group from April 10

The Ministry maintained that — 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The Ministry maintained that — 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The Health Ministry has announced that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres.

The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from April 10, 2022, the Ministry announced on Friday

It added that all those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres.

As per the Health Ministry data so far about 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses.

Also more than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group.

The Ministry maintained that — 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

“The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated,” said the Ministry in its release.