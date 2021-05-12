National

Coronavirus | Second dose of vaccine should be given priority, says Cabinet Secretary

A medic inoculates a beneficiary with the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday said those eligible for the second dose of vaccine should be given priority and that vaccination wastage should be minimised.

Expressing concern over misinformation on vaccination, Mr. Gauba said all the vaccines procured either by the Centre or State governments were actually meant for the public in the States and there was no consumption at the Central level.

Mr. Gauba was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country during the 33rd meeting with the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories. He briefed them on various measures being taken by the Centre.

The Cabinet Secretary appreciated the work done by the States/Union Territories in augmenting health infrastructure. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s active engagement with domestic industries for production and supply of liquid medical oxygen since September 2020 had helped in resolving various logistics issues.

