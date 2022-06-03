National

COVID-upsurge in past one week, says Health Ministry

A health worker explaining about RT-PCR test of COVID-19 virus in New Delhi. File

A health worker explaining about RT-PCR test of COVID-19 virus in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Health Ministry has warned of a slight COVID upsurge in the past one week with the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan now having written to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra asking them follow risk-assessment-based approach in the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.

The Ministry said that a sustained and significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases has been observed in India over the past three months. However in the past one week a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in the week ending June 3, 2022.

Also, there is a rise in weekly positivity rate from 0.52% on week ending May 27, 2022 to 0.73% on week ending June 3, 2022

The Centre said there are a few States which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s cases indicating the possibility of localized spread of infection.

The Secretary has written to officials advising them to push COVID-19 appropriate behaviour monitor clusters of new COVID-19 cases.

States have been asked to ensure adequate testing as per guidelines. They have been asked to monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis.

“States should go for genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites and local clusters of cases. States must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of infection,’’ said the Centre.


