COVID subdues Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations for the second year

1/11

Eco-friendly Ganesha idols sold at Yediyur in Bengaluru for the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival. In view of the pandemic, the Karnataka government has implemented restrictions in celebrating in the public places, including the size of the idols. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

A sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh using about seven thousand sea shells with the message "World Peace" created by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik at Puri beach in Odisha. The State government imposed restrictions on congregation of devotees during the celebration of Vinayaka Chathurthi and other festivals in the State till November. Photo: PTI

Actor Shilpa Shetty buys a Ganesha idol from a workshop ahead of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, in Mumbai, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai till September 19 to curb congregations and contain the spread of COVID-19. Photo: PTI

An artist giving finishing touches to a clay Ganesh idol in Khammam on September 8. Demand for eco-friendly idols has gone up on account of restrictions on public celebrations and also awareness about environmental issues. Photo: G.N. Rao

The Poorna Market in Visakhapatnam is teeming with festival shoppers on the eve of Vinayaka Chathurti even as threat of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looms large. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Artisans busy in making clay idols on the eve of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on September 9, 2021. They are selling the idols for ₹100 to ₹200 depending on its size. Photo: G. Karthikeyan

Vendors selling flowers wait for customers on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival in Kolkata on September 10, 2021. The neighbourhood of Salt Lake City, officially Bidhannagar is hosting a fully digital Ganesh Puja this year in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Even the location of the deity has been kept a secret. Photo: PTI

A devotee holds a Ganesh idol inside a car, on the eve of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that all prominent puja pandals will be offering ‘digital darshan’ so devotees can witness the festivities from the comfort of their home. Photo: Reuters

Devotees seek blessings from an elephant on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival in Guwahati, Friday, September 10, 2021. Photo: PTI

Devotees pray and light earthen lamps at a temple on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival in Guwahati on September 10, 2021. Photo: PTI