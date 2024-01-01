ADVERTISEMENT

Covid sub-variant JN.1: INSACOG says 196 cases detected in India

January 01, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Ten states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus

The INSACOG's data showed 179 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1.

A total of 196 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with Odisha joining the list of states that have detected the presence of the variant, according to the INSACOG's (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) data updated on January 1.

Also read: Clarifying the current protocols for JN.1 Covid-19 infections

These states are Kerala (83), Goa (51), Gujarat (34), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) Odisha (one) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

The INSACOG's data showed 179 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 17 such cases were detected in November.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

India has recorded 636 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases stood at 4,394, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on January 1.

