COVID-positive woman delivers twins in Jammu, babies test negative

First COVID-19 positive mother was operated and caesarian done to deliver two healthy twin female babies at MCH COVID Hospital Gandhinagar of Government medical college in Jammu on Monday, April 19, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI/J&K Information Dept.
PTI Jammu 20 April 2021 09:09 IST
Updated: 20 April 2021 09:09 IST

A coronavirus -positive woman delivered healthy twins at a government hospital here on Monday, officials said.

"Both the babies are COVID-19 negative and have been kept separate from the mother," said Dr. Arun Sharma, the medical superintendent of Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Gandhinagar here. The mother and babies are fine and healthy, he said.

The baby girls were born by caesarean section.

According to a hospital spokesperson, it was first such surgery conducted here since it was turned into a COVID-19 facility in June last year.

The 200-bed MCH Hospital in Gandhinagar has treated more than 700 COVID-19 patients till date, was made COVID hospital and the first patient was admitted in June last year, the spokesperson said.

