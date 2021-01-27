COVID deaths drop below 120 across India

5 States/UTs account for 63.25% of fatalities

India recorded less than 120 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than eight months, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that of the 117 deaths reported five States/UTs account for 63.25% of the fatalities.

Maharashtra reported 30 deaths, Kerala 17, Chhattisgarh 13, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh registered 7 deaths each. India’s deaths per million population at 111 is amongst the lowest in the world, said the Ministry.

In its release, the Ministry has noted that India’s active COVID caseload has fallen to 1,77,266 and a net decline of 6,916 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

“Active cases per million population is lowest in the world at 128. Germany, Russia, Brazil, Italy, UK and U.S. have much higher cases per million population. India’s cases per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world at 7,736,” the Ministry added.

A total of 15,901 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours it added.

On vaccinations, the Ministry said so far 20.29 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country while 5,615 were vaccinated till 7 p.m. on the 11th day of the vaccination drive. A total of six adverse events following vaccination were reported on the 11th day of the drive, the Ministry added.