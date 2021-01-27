COVID deaths drop below 120 across India

India recorded less than 120 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than eight months, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that of the 117 deaths reported five States/UTs account for 63.25% of the fatalities.
Maharashtra reported 30 deaths, Kerala 17, Chhattisgarh 13, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh registered 7 deaths each. India’s deaths per million population at 111 is amongst the lowest in the world, said the Ministry.
In its release, the Ministry has noted that India’s active COVID caseload has fallen to 1,77,266 and a net decline of 6,916 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.
“Active cases per million population is lowest in the world at 128. Germany, Russia, Brazil, Italy, UK and U.S. have much higher cases per million population. India’s cases per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world at 7,736,” the Ministry added.
A total of 15,901 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours it added.
On vaccinations, the Ministry said so far 20.29 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country while 5,615 were vaccinated till 7 p.m. on the 11th day of the vaccination drive. A total of six adverse events following vaccination were reported on the 11th day of the drive, the Ministry added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath