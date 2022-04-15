As COVID cases rise in north India, experts urge caution

Health worker takes a swab test of a person for COVID-19 test. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

April 15, 2022 18:20 IST

Social gatherings, non-masking could lead to spread of new variants, says doctors

COVID-19 cases have shown a rising trend in parts of the country including Delhi, Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra with experts stating that the mild surge could be primarily due to emergence of mutant variants like Omicron XE and BA.2 which have a high degree of transmissibility.

“Added to that with return to the normal routine and relaxation of mask mandate and social pandemic norms in most of the States, the ability of mutant variants to spread increases,’’ said Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. “Ensuring adherence to COVID-19 vaccinations and recognition of early symptoms and quarantine can help in mitigating spread and severity of COVID 19 infection.”

He added that with the reports of mild increase in number of cases in North India, “though many requiring only symptomatic treatment and home care, the elderly and others with underlying conditions that suppress immunity like diabetic or patients with heart ailments and malignancy continue to remain vulnerable.’’

While the positivity rate in the Capital has jumped from 0.57% on April 1 to 2.39% on April 14, the number of home isolation cases have also shown an upward trend in the last one week. The trend seems to be repeating in other parts of the country also.

New mutant

Confirming that hospital admissions aren’t rising at the momen, Dr. Sachin Kandhari, senior neurosurgeon, IBS Hospital, Delhi, said although COVID’s XE variant has gained prominence in the last few weeks the complete details for the new variant are yet unknown.

“As the number of cases have registered a mild spike, the hospitalisation rate still remains very low. So, there is no need to panic. But there is a need to take all necessary precautions,’’ he advised.

Dr. Kandhari added that going by the current clinical scenario of COVID cases, there doesn’t seem to be as many symptoms as the Delta strain though transmissibility might be higher than Omicron.

Vaccine inequity

He added that the rise of new variants can be attributed to inequitable vaccination across the globe with more than a third of the population yet to receive the first dose while the U.S. prepares for a second booster. “It would be prudent for all of us to take necessary precautions to avoid the extreme circumstances including full vaccination doses, wearing masks, social distancing, and regular hand hygiene practice,’’ Dr. Kandhari said.

An increase in social gatherings, refusal to wear masks, poor personal hygiene, ignorance and reluctance to vaccinate are contributing to the rising COVID cases, said Dr.A.K. Gadpayle, medical superintendent, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida.

“But we now know that immunocompromised and unvaccinated people are more prone to severe disease and require hospitalisation and early intervention,” he cautioned.

COVID appropriate behavior as recommended by the World Health Organisation will go a long way to contain the spread of the disease, said Dr. Vidya Nair, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine QRG Super Speciality Hospital Faridabad. She added that while the hospital was getting OPD patients with queries, “till date we do not have any admissions due to this infection.”