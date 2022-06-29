India records 14,506 news COVID cases, 30 deaths

Active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections

Active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections

With 14,506 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33, 345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

India recorded 30 deaths due to the coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,077, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.35 per cent, almost equal to the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.36 per cent, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,28,08,666, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 197.46 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.