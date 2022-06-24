COVID boredom drives Arunachal youths to chart trek to 7 Himalayan high-altitude lakes

The group has organised nine treks, covering 27.77 km over 7 to 9 days, in less than a year

Boredom at 6,300 ft above sea level during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown pushed some village youths in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district to set out to map a trek route covering seven hitherto unexplored Eastern Himalayan lakes above 12,000 ft.

Before them, only high-altitude hunters knew about these lakes. And these hunters preferred to keep their routes a secret.

Guided by an engineer based at Roing, the headquarters of the adjoining Lower Dibang Valley district, five youths from Emuli and adjoining villages floated Emudu Seven Lake Trekkers after returning from their first expedition in August 2020. Emudu in the Idu-Mishmi language means sky.

Koyombo Wuya, one of the seven lakes straddling the Mathu Valley, about 40 km from the Arunachal border with Tibet.

Emuli is about 18 km from Anini, the headquarters of the Dibang Valley district., from where the group of six had launched the trekking packages in 2021.

“Involving more than 100 porters, we spent nine months constructing the camps, carrying tents and all other trekking equipment,” said Sajan Mipi, the trekking leader of Emudu.

Kahmu Wuya (lake) is a trekker’s delight.

The hard work has paid off. In less than a year since it announced its “virgin” hiking package via www.dibangvalleytrekkers.com, Emudu has organised nine treks to the Seven Lakes, covering 27.77 km over seven to nine days and a climb of 7,730 ft from the base camp at Emuli to Lakes 6 and 7, together called Huhu Wuya.

Wuya in the local dialect is “lake”.

Mr. Mipi and his partners — Ajadi Rondo, Manish Mili, Noven Rondo and Kanki Miri — were not sure how adventure enthusiasts would respond to their offer. Dibang Valley has had issues with connectivity and the first computers for the government had to be transported to Anini on elephant back two decades ago.

The lake named ‘Dini Wuya’

The road to Anini is still being made and the State Civil Aviation Department operates a chopper service from Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh’s twin capital with Itanagar, depending upon the weather.

“Our aim is to make Dibang Valley the next trekking hub in India and internationally for nature lovers. We hope to realise our dream by charting pristine trek routes in the district beyond the 7 Lakes from August-October every year,” Jimu Mele, Emudu’s advisor and a Roing-based engineer with the State’s Urban Development and Housing Department, told The Hindu.

To add to its circuits, Emudu divided Dibang Valley into the middle, west and east segments. The 7 Lakes straddling the Mathu Valley, about 40 km from the State’s border with Tibet, is in the district’s west. The middle segment comprising Taloh Valley offers Athu Popu, a spiritual destination for the Idu-Mishmi people, entailing a 14-day trek.

‘Chene Wuya’ is another of the hidden wonders.

Athu Popu is close to the Line of Actual Control separating Chinese-controlled areas from India and therefore requires permission from the Army. So does the Dri Valley trek in the east, offering Jaru~mro, considered by the locals as the most beautiful place on earth.

On the flip side, the trekking trails are on challenging terrain and not for the unfit.

“Our plan is to explore the Dri Valley trek route this year and plan for the future in coordination with the Army. We are adding the Athu Popu trek this September, besides ramping up the 7 Lakes trek with kayaking on Lake 2 or Emuh Wuya and on the Dri River,” Mr. Mele said.

“I am the only employed one in the group. Once everything is set, I will leave the trekking, camping, kayaking and everything else to the others,” he said.