National

COVID-19 | Zydus Cadila seeks human trial approval for antibody cocktail

Zydus Cadila lab. File photo  

India's Zydus Cadila has sought regulatory approval for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail to treat mild COVID-19, as the country grapples with a shortage of medicines and vaccines needed to effectively tackle a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

The treatment candidate, ZRC-3308, was earlier shown to reduce lung damage during animal trials, the drugmaker said,adding it was found to be safe and well-tolerated.

Also Read
&nbsp;

Explained | How many vaccine doses will India need to fight COVID-19?

 

The therapy is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies,which mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight infection.

"At this juncture, there is a critical need to explore saferand more efficacious treatments to combat COVID," Zydus Cadila's managing director, Sharvil Patel, said https://bit.ly/3bXXXZ1 ina stock exchange filing.

The company is seeking permission to conduct early-tolate-stage human clinical trials from the Drugs Controller General of India, Zydus said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorisations to similar treatments developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoS mithKline as well as ones made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly.

Regeneron and Roche's antibody cocktail has also received emergency use approval in India, and will be distributed by drugmaker Cipla. The first batch of the cocktail became available in the country earlier this week.

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 10:43:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-zydus-cadila-seeks-human-trial-approval-for-antibody-cocktail/article34655053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY