National

COVID-19 | Young India is showing the way on vaccination, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 19 January 2022 10:10 IST
Updated: 19 January 2022 10:11 IST

Let us keep the momentum, says the PM

With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 that young and youthful India is showing the way. He also stressed that it was important to observe all COVID-19 related protocols.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India's fight against the pandemic as over 50 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National
vaccines
Read more...