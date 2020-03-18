COVID-19: With a new case, tally in Pune district is 18 and 42 in Maharashtra

A person with a travel history to France and the Netherlands has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in Pune district to 18 and Maharashtra’s tally to 42, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Wednesday.

“The person, in her late 20s, had returned to Pune after travelling to France and the Netherlands. With this case, Pune now has eight COVID-19 positive cases and Pimpri-Chinchwad has 10,” said Mr. Ram.

The Pune district administration has already issued advisories directing all IT companies and industrial units to permit their employees to work from home wherever possible.

As a proactive step, the authorities have been enforcing all kinds of social distancing measures by shutting down schools and colleges, gyms, malls, museums with hoteliers’ and traders’ associations each taking voluntary decisions to keep their establishments closed for three days to curb the spread of the virus.

The city’s iconic landmarks such as the Shaniwarwada Fort and the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesha Temple have been temporarily shut while shops in the usually bustling heart of Old Pune have all downed their shutters.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has formed 125 teams and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has constituted another 50 teams to conduct home surveillance on COVID-19 suspects across the two civic bodies with nearly 16,000 houses being covered thus far.

Since January 18, a total of 900 persons have been placed in isolation facilities for displaying virus-like symptoms. The samples of 779 of these have returned negative, while 42 have tested positive. The tests of the others are awaited.

On March 9, a city-based couple who were part of a 40-member group tour to Dubai were the first in the State to test positive for COVID-19.