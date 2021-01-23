COVID-19 : WHO chief thanks PM Modi for “continued support”

Geneva

23 January 2021 20:38 IST

Narendra Modi has said vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the pandemic.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the global COVID-19 response, saying acting together, including sharing of knowledge, will help in combating the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to global COVID-19 response. Only if we act together, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods,” tweeted Mr. Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General.

Prime Minister Modi has said vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising