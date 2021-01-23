National

COVID-19 : WHO chief thanks PM Modi for “continued support”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the global COVID-19 response, saying acting together, including sharing of knowledge, will help in combating the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to global COVID-19 response. Only if we act together, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods,” tweeted Mr. Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General.

Prime Minister Modi has said vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the pandemic.

