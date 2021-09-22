COVID-19 | WHO chief thanks Health Minister Mandaviya for announcing resumption of vaccine shipments

New Delhi

22 September 2021 10:46 IST

India would resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ in order to fulfill the commitment towards COVAX

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing resumption of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the COVAX global pool in October.

COVAX is an initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"Thank you Health Minister @mansukhmandviya for announcing #India will resume crucial #COVID19 vaccine shipments to #COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year. #VaccinEquity," Mr. Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

Mr. Mandaviya on September 20, announced thatIndia will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government.

Talking about the expected production and supply trends in the coming months, the Minister said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the coming quarter from October-December. The cumulative doses administered so far across the country has crossed 82.65crore.

Asserting that vaccination of its citizens remains the government's topmost priority, Mandaviya had said, "India will be resuming export of COVID-19 vaccines under Vaccine Maitri in order to fulfil the commitment of India towards COVAX in line with our motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'." The surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfil India's commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19, he said.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO.