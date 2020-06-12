COVID-19 was an opportunity for G-20 leaders to work together, but they disappointed: Nicholas Burns

The COVID-19 pandemic was an opportunity for G-20 countries to work together on development of vaccines but world leaders proved to be disappointing, former U.S. diplomat Nicholas Burns said on Friday during a conversation with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Burns, who is currently a professor at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government, also talked about the current unrest in the United States and called the killing of African-American George Floyd as “horrible.”

“Our greatest, I think, American of the last 100 years is Martin Luther King Jr. He fought battles.. peaceful, non-violent battles. Of course, you know his spiritual idol was Mahatma Gandhi... King led us to become a better country. We elected an African-American President Barack Obama, a man I deeply respect. And yet you see race come back now,” Mr. Burns said.

“You see African-Americans bring mistreated. This horrible murder of George Floyd, this young African-American man by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We have millions of Americans trying to protest peacefully, as is our right... as is your right in India and yet the President [Donald Trump] treats them all like terrorists,” he added.

Mr. Gandhi said though the U.S and India have tolerance in their DNA, it is “disappearing” now.

Expressing his disappointment over lack of cooperation between world powers on coronavirus pandemic, he said, “You know, this crisis was made for the G-20. It was made for Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump to be working together.”

“I would have predicted that countries would have put down their differences and worked for a vaccine together or how to distribute that vaccine in an equitable and humane fashion and it hasn't happened,” Mr. Burns said partly blaming the American President for this.

It hasn't happened “mainly because Donald Trump doesn't really believe in international cooperation. He's a unilateralist. He wants America to go it alone in the world. And Xi Jinping shows to compete with Trump,” he added.

The former American diplomat, who was one of the key negotiators during the signing of the India-US nuclear deal, said though the world is going through a tough time, countries with democratic traditions will bounce back.

Mr. Burns also advocated a more open movement of people between India and US which, he said, was being restricted by bringing down the H-1B visas.

Recalling the contribution of the Indian American community in the US, Mr Burns said though Republicans and Democrats can't agree on a single thing there is agreement on having better relations with India.

"I still think that finding a way for Indians and Americans and our governments to combine forces to promote human freedom, promote democracy, promote rule of the people in the world. I think that is a powerful idea that Indians and Americans can bring together to the rest of the world. Again, you know, we are not looking for a conflict with China, but we are waging in a way, a battle of ideas with China,"he said.

Mr. Gandhi said countries cannot preach democracy outside if they have authoritarian perspective internally.

“We can't have an authoritarian perspective internally and then make that argument. That argument has to be made from the foundation of democracy, within the country itself, within our countries. And that's where I see the problem. That it becomes very difficult for us to, from our perspective, to make an argument of democracy when our institutions are being torn apart. When our people are scared, when millions of people in our country are terrified of what is going to happen to them,” Mr. Gandhi said.