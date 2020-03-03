COVID-19 | Virus response a test of integrated governance, says Jaishankar

India's approach to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak has been an exercise in “integrated government”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday. The Minister’s comments coincided with a slew of measures by the government to deal with the outbreak in Iran where hundreds of Indians are stuck after New Delhi suspended flights from Iranian airlines.

“There are two big lessons: this is the extent of globalisation, it tells you how integrated we are. The second, will be how central China is to the world. If Chinese production slows down, which seems to be happening, it will not just affect the Chinese growth rate, it is going to end up with [huge damage everywhere],” said Mr. Jaishankar at the CPR Dialogue 2020, organised by the Centre for Policy Research here.

GoM forms policy

The Minister said the Indian government has set up a group of ministers and secretaries who meet regularly to frame policy and began screening in airports and sea ports early. “We set up a quarantine facility in Manesar. We then looked at restricting travel to India.”

India had suspended flights from Iran after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country which stranded a large number of pilgrims from India visiting the holy cities of Iran and the capital Tehran.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, however, said that 64 pilgrims from Srinagar and Kargil, who are stuck in the Iranian capital, met officials. “Embassy officials are in discussions with Iranian counterparts to work out modalities for restarting limited number of commercial flights between India and Iran. This will enable Indians and Iranians stranded in both countries to return to their respective homes,” the Indian embassy said in a social media post.

Mr Jaishankar also said in a social media post that he was personally following the case of Indians stranded in Iran because of cancellation of flights. “We are collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for return of Indians,” he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralidharan also said that he is tracking the condition of Indians including a group of fishermen from Kerala who are stuck in Iran due to the virus outbreak. The Helpliine number in this case is +98-91281-09115. People seeking more information on the condition of Indians in Iran can write to indiahelplinetehran@gmail.com .