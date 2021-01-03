COVID-19 vaccine sceptics playing into hands of vested interests: Nadda

New Delhi

03 January 2021 18:13 IST

The BJP chief, hitting back at opposition leaders, said they refused to be proud of ‘anything Indian’

The BJP on Sunday said that statements of the COVID-19 vaccine sceptics among opposition leaders were playing into the hands of vested interests and demonstrated that the opposition refused to be proud of “anything Indian”.

Party chief J.P. Nadda took to Twitter to make these statements against certain opposition leaders who termed the COVID-19 vaccines as suspect and fraud, amid government regulatory clearance to the Oxford Astra Zeneca “Covishield” vaccine as well as conditional approval to the Indian vaccine by Bharat Biotech “Covaxin”.

Also Read Congress leaders raise concern over grant of permission for restricted use of COVID-19 vaccine Advertising Advertising

“Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future,” said Mr. Nadda.

“Within a year of the COVID-19 pandemic coming to India, our scientists and innovators have worked hard for a vaccine to cure this pandemic. While the entire nation is happy about this, the Opposition led the Congress is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain,” he said.

“To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s precious lives and hard earned livelihoods,” he added.

While Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had said he would not take the vaccine, terming it a “BJP vaccine”, Congress spokesperson Salman Niazi said it was a “fraud”. Another Congress leader Rashid Alvi gave a statement in support of Mr Yadav. “The way BJP and Prime Minister Modi have used agencies including CBI, Income Tax Dept and Enforcement Directorate against opposition leaders, I think there's nothing wrong with it if Akhilesh Yadav fears that the vaccine can be misused. The way government is working against opposition leaders, fear is justified,” he said.