COVID-19 vaccine rollout | Health Ministry plans communication strategy

Aim to counter vaccine hesitancy

As further steps are being cleared for the release of a COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Union Ministry of Health has come up with an elaborate communication strategy to counter issues arising out of vaccine hesitancy, and ‘eagerness’ among the people.

Seeking to “disseminate timely, accurate and transparent information about the vaccine(s) to alleviate apprehensions, ensure its acceptance and encourage uptake,” the strategy is structured to guide national, State and district level communication channels. The idea is to make sure that the “information on the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination process reaches all people, across all States in the country. The strategy also seeks to build trust and enable greater confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine amongst all people by employing transparency in communication, while also managing any mis/disinformation and rumours around it.”

Further, it hopes to take on the “challenging task of managing and mitigating any potential disappointment expressed by unmet demand for the vaccine or ‘eagerness’ amongst people.” Communication will also include information on potential risks — adverse effects following immunisation and delay in vaccine roll out for certain population categories, during the introduction and roll out.

The entire strategy will be implemented across three main platforms — influencers/celebrities, through community groups, and all forms of media from social media to hoardings and wall posters. A national media rapid response cell at the Ministry will be tasked with media monitoring and social listening and responding real time.

“The communication strategy is absolutely necessary at this point to inform people about the details. There is still a lot of vaccine hesitancy. In a survey we did recently among health care professionals, only 45% said they would take it as soon as it was made available,” said Abdul Ghafur, consultant, infectious diseases, Apollo Hospitals.

“It is great that the Health Ministry takes proper measures based on realistic data on the ground. This is the way forward,” he added. Other health professional working in COVID-19 care have urged the government to present scientific facts, including evidence of clinical trials, safety and efficacy, in a manner that the public at large will be able to comprehend easily.