COVID-19 vaccine for 12-14 years from March 16

Precaution dose has been extended for all over 60 years

It has been decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for the 12-14 age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) from March 16.

In a release issued on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said the decision was taken after due deliberations with scientific bodies. The vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

Those above 14 years are already being administered COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for COVID-19 precaution dose for the population over 60 years will be removed. From March 16 onwards, this population will be eligible for the dose.

2,503 new cases

Meanwhile, the country reported 2,503 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, making it lowest in 680 days so far.

“With this, India’s active caseload at 36,168 becomes the lowest in 675 days. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total positive cases. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. Also 4,377 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,41,449. The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,32,232 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.90 Cr (77,90,52,383) cumulative tests,’’ stated a release by the Ministry.