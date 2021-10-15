National

Over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

More than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155)balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.


