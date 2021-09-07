COVID-19 vaccine doses cross 70 crore

CHENNAI

07 September 2021 22:02 IST

Momentous achievement: Mandaviya

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 70-crore mark on Tuesday. The last 10 crore doses were given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter congratulated all the health workers and public for the “momentous achievement”.

Numbers improve

The seven-day average number of doses administered daily has been consistently improving since August-end. The average daily doses have improved from around 50 lakh in mid-August to 83 lakh at the end of September first week.

Advertising

Advertising

To fully vaccinate all adults by 2021, over 1 crore vaccinations have to be done every day in the remaining days. So far, this mark has been crossed on three days — August 27 (1.07 crore), August 31 (1.35 crore) and September 6 (1.15 crore). On Tuesday, as of 7 p.m. 72,40,929 doses have been administered.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.