COVID-19 vaccination | Use same phone number for both doses, says Health Ministry

May 11, 2022 00:25 IST

Same ID proof cannot be used for two different numbers; many issues can now be digitally rectified on CoWIN portal, it says

The Health Ministry said that, after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, a beneficiary needs to schedule for or avail the second dose of the same vaccine with the same mobile number used at the time of first dose of vaccination. This is the only mechanism for both the first and second dose details to be tagged to the same beneficiary.

In case a beneficiary uses a separate mobile number for second dose and schedules a vaccination, it will automatically be recognised as a first dose for the beneficiary. Also the same identity proof is not allowed to be used across two different mobile numbers, cautioned the Health Ministry.

The Ministry said that CoWIN platform has successfully served as the digital backbone for India’s COVID-19 vaccination programme and has enabled the administration of over 190 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination for over 100 crore residents in India that are registered on the platform.

“Such scale has been achieved without a single day of down-time. The platform takes pride in its simplicity and ease of use. For registration on the platform, the beneficiary is provided three media – walk-in (offline), online portal and assisted through helplines and CSCs (Common Services Centres). An individual only needs to provide their mobile number for registration, along with minimal inputs in name, age (Year of Birth) and gender for scheduling an appointment for vaccination or availing a vaccine at walk-in. As a proof of identity, an option to choose from nine photo identity proofs has been accorded,’’ said the Ministry.

Merging certificates

The Ministry also noted that there is a provision for scenarios where an individual may have provided two different identity proofs under the same mobile number registered. If the name, age and gender match as per the photo ID proofs submitted by the beneficiary, CoWIN prompts for merging the two first dose certificates to give a single fully vaccinated certificate for both the doses.

“The assumption that the system must recognise two first dose certificates of a beneficiary registered with two different mobile numbers and photo ID proofs, is preposterous. With a country of a billion plus, there may be hundreds of thousands of individuals with the same name, age, and gender. If such a service was provided, we would be left chasing our own tail, praying another individual with the same name, age and gender didn’t exist in the country,’’ said the Ministry in its release.

Eight issues that were commonly observed and widespread have been incorporated for individuals to digitally rectify, with a provision at CSCs and a helpline to call upon. Similarly, any individual could also merge their two first dose certificates with ease, provided there is a match in name, age and gender and the two registered accounts are known to the individual.