COVID-19 vaccination | ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign commences today

Health workers administering COVID-19 vaccine during door-to-door drive held at Anna Nagar in Puducherry. File | Photo Credit: Kumar S. S.

June 01, 2022 16:37 IST

The two-month Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign to expedite COVID-19 vaccination coverage through door-to-door campaigns will run from June 1 to July 31

The two-month “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0” campaign commenced on Wednesday to expedite COVID-19 vaccination coverage to include all eligible beneficiaries through door-to-door campaigns. The focus would be on people in old age homes, schools/colleges, prisons and brick kilns.

Being implemented in a ‘Mission Mode’, States and Union Territories (UTs) have been advised to give an intensive push towards full vaccination coverage for all eligible beneficiaries.

“This was communicated to all States and UTs by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during his review of the status of COVID-19 vaccination with Health Secretaries and other senior officials from across the country last week,” said the Health Ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Learning from earlier campaign

It added that incorporating the experience and learning from “Har Ghar Dastak campaign” launched in November 2021, the present campaign will be implemented from June 1 to July, 31.

The objective of the exercise is to vaccinate and cover the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns.

The Ministry explained that major focus would also remain on improving sub-optimal coverage of persons aged ≥ 60 years with precaution dose, along with considerably slower speed of coverage in the 12-14 years cohort by focussed campaigns for old age homes, schools/colleges including the out-of-school children (for focussed coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, brick kilns, etc.

Undertake effective monitoring

States have been urged to undertake effective monitoring with respective micro-plans based on due-lists of all eligible beneficiaries. They were also urged to review administration of precaution dose to 18-59 years age-group with the private hospitals on a regular basis

The national COVID-19 vaccination drive has so far ensured that 193.57 crore doses have been administered across the country. Also 96.3% of all persons above 15 years of age have received at least one dose and 86.3% have received both the doses.