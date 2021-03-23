Coronavirus | COVID-19 vaccination cover expanded to all above 45

Hand of support: A senior citizen after being vaccinated at a hospital in Dwarka, Delhi on Monday. V.V. kRISHNAN

NEW DELHI:

23 March 2021 17:39 IST

Stating that this has been directed taking into account the advice given by COVID-19 task force, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar noted that the vaccination drive on in India is going well.

All those above 45 years will be eligible for the vaccine from April 1, announced Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday following a Cabinet decision on the issue.

Stating that this has been directed taking into account the advise given by COVID-19 task force he noted that the vaccination drive on in India is going well.

The Minister said that so far 4.85 crore people have received the vaccination and a record of 32.54 lakh doses were given in 24 hours.

Advertising

Advertising

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions