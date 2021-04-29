COVID-19 vaccination across India crosses 15-crore mark

New Delhi

29 April 2021 12:35 IST

More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours across the country

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Cumulatively, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 93,67,520 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,47,918 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,23,19,903 FLWs who have received the first dose and 66,12,789 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,14,99,834 and 98,92,380 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered first and second dose respectively and 5,10,24,886 and 31,55,418 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

The Health Ministry said Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 67.18 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-103 of the vaccination drive (April 28), 21,93,281 vaccine doses were given. A total of 12,82,135 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,944 sessions for first dose and 9,11,146 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi account for 72.20 per cent of the new cases reported in a day, the Ministry said.

The other states in the list of 10 are Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases, the Ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 30,84,814 and now comprises 16.79 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net increase of 1,06,105 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Eleven states cumulatively account for 78.26 per cent of India's total active cases.

Dip in mortality rate

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11," the Ministry said.

A total of 3,645 deaths have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 78.71 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,035). Delhi follows with 368 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,50,86,878 with 2,69,507 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 78.07 per cent of the new recoveries.