COVID-19 updates | Modi not to take part in Holi milan

With with India reporting six new cases of COVID-19 this week, the Union government and States have geared up to tackle the situation. A high-level meeting is being chaired by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his Holi Milan event.

Here are the updates:

 

Modi not to take part in Holi milan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he has decided not to participate in any ‘Holi milan’ programme as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any ‘Holi milan’ programme,” the PM tweeted.

This year, Holi is on March 10.

