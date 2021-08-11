National

COVID-19: UAE revises travel rules

A file photo of Emirates airliners at the Dubai International Airport.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amid confusion over pandemic protocols, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revised relaxation norms for passengers with approved vaccines taken in India.

As such, residency visa holders can register on the UAE's Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship website from August 15. They have been advised to register their details such as visa, residency and Emirates ID services for themselves and their sponsors on the website: www.smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

Registering vaccination certificates is optional for travellers who wish to enjoy the benefits made available in the UAE to vaccine recipients. However, only certificates of vaccines approved in the UAE will be accredited on the website.

As per the latest notification, a COVID-19 vaccination certificate is no longer a requirement for those travelling to Dubai. However, this is specific to travel to Dubai and not other emirates.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Emirates has announced that all passengers travelling to Dubai from any point of origin must hold a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Passengers from India will be required to take another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at the Dubai International Airport. Besides, passengers transiting through Dubai are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, as well as to follow any requirements mandated by their final destination.

Dubai visa holders must apply for pre-entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)﻿. Now, stranded passengers abroad who are Dubai residents can fly to Abu Dhabi on-board Etihad Airways.

Etihad is operating from New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Further, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has decided to allow residents’ entry into public places only for those vaccinated, effective from August 20. The decision comes after the capital city of Abu Dhabi vaccinated over 90% of the target groups.

First phase of reopening

Shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, spas, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities, sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres, theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools will be opened in the first phase.

As of now, the UAE has not completely lifted the travel restrictions on India. However, India is operating international flights under the Vande Bharat mission and the air bubble arrangements with UAE.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Five-year-old girl killed in suspected human sacrifice in Assam, tantric arrested

Enquiry ordered, after video of devotees allowed into temple near Gingee, surfaces

Parliamentary Proceedings | Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu after Opposition protest in Rajya Sabha

Arms recovered during search operation in J&K’s Bandipora

No early Assembly elections in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Explained | What is Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020?

Roshan Mathew’s Ibrahim in ‘Kuruthi’, streaming on Amazon Prime, takes the actor through a maze of emotions

TRS names its student wing president as candidate for Huzurabad by-election

Dwaja Sthambham collapses at Simhachalam temple

Save RTI applicants threatened by NSCN (I-M): Manipur rights group

Opposition leaders discuss strategy on Pegasus, other issues

PM must announce restoration of J&K Statehood on I-Day, says Rashtra Manch

10 AIADMK MLAs, 3 ex-MLAs booked for assembling in front of S.P. Velumani’s house

Byelections in progress in 15 local bodies in nine districts of Kerala

Removed offending tweet by Rahul Gandhi, Twitter tells Delhi High Court

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw over deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Kerala government decentralises vaccination to ensure first dose reaches all vulnerable categories soon

Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign

Watch: Military bands set the mood for Independence Day celebrations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 1:38:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-uae-revises-travel-rules/article35851450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY