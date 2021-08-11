COVID-19: UAE revises travel rules

As per the latest notification, a COVID-19 vaccination certificate is no longer a requirement for those travelling to Dubai. However, this is specific to travel to Dubai and not other emirates

Amid confusion over pandemic protocols, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revised relaxation norms for passengers with approved vaccines taken in India.

As such, residency visa holders can register on the UAE's Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship website from August 15. They have been advised to register their details such as visa, residency and Emirates ID services for themselves and their sponsors on the website: www.smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

Registering vaccination certificates is optional for travellers who wish to enjoy the benefits made available in the UAE to vaccine recipients. However, only certificates of vaccines approved in the UAE will be accredited on the website.

Meanwhile, Dubai-based Emirates has announced that all passengers travelling to Dubai from any point of origin must hold a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Passengers from India will be required to take another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at the Dubai International Airport. Besides, passengers transiting through Dubai are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, as well as to follow any requirements mandated by their final destination.

Dubai visa holders must apply for pre-entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)﻿. Now, stranded passengers abroad who are Dubai residents can fly to Abu Dhabi on-board Etihad Airways.

Etihad is operating from New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Further, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has decided to allow residents’ entry into public places only for those vaccinated, effective from August 20. The decision comes after the capital city of Abu Dhabi vaccinated over 90% of the target groups.

First phase of reopening

Shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, spas, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities, sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres, theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools will be opened in the first phase.

As of now, the UAE has not completely lifted the travel restrictions on India. However, India is operating international flights under the Vande Bharat mission and the air bubble arrangements with UAE.