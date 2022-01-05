COVID-19 | Two Deputy CMs, three Ministers of Bihar found infected

Patna:

05 January 2022 13:21 IST

Following a surge in cases, the State government on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from January 6 to 21 as well as other restrictions.

Ahead of the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, two Deputy Chief Ministers and three Ministers of Bihar have been found infected with COVID-19.

In view of the surge in cases, the State government on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from January 6 to 21. All shopping malls, cinema halls, parks, gymnasiums and schools up to class VIII too will be closed during this period, said the government.

Altogether six visitors at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s weekly ‘janata durbar’ (people’s court) programme on Monday were found infected while, some catering staff at the CM’s official residence 1, Anne Marg, too have tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

Two Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi along with Ministers Ashok Choudhury, Sunil Kumar and Santosh Manjhi also tested positive.

On Tuesday, national president of the ruling JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi too tested positive.

They have put themselves in isolation.

Over 150 doctors and medical staff too have been found positive in last four days.

In Bihar, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 2,222 with 98.03% recovery rate, said the Health Department bulletin. Patna is the worst affected district with total 1,250 positive cases.