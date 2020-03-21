COVID-19 | Train ticket refund rules relaxed

The Railways has relaxed refund rules for passenger reservation system (PRS) counter-generated tickets amid COVID-19 concerns and issued an advisory following the coronavirus outbreak. to avoid crowding and to practise social-distancing.

All rules for e-ticket remain the same as a passenger does not need to go the station for ticket refund.

This relaxation is for the period from March 21 to April 15.

If a train is cancelled by the Railways during this period, refund across the counter can be taken on submission of tickets up to 45 days from the date of journey.

If a train is not cancelled, but the passenger does not want to undertake the journey, a ticket deposit receipt can be filed within 30 days from the date of journey at the station instead of 3 days.

The ticket deposit receipt can be submitted to the CCO/CCM claims office for the refund with 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from Train chart instead of 10 days.

For passengers who want cancel ticket through 139 can get refund across the counter within 30 days from date of journey.