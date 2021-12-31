COVID-19: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum closed from January 1

New Delhi

The tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from January 1, 2022, as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice,” it said.

India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the country’s tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It also recorded 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.