COVID-19: Three more test positive in Himachal Pradesh; total now 6

Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to six, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said here.
Also read: Coronavirus | Positive cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309
The fresh cases are from Una district, he added.
A total of 27 samples were taken for testing on Thursday, of which three from Una were found positive, whereas samples of one person have been taken again, Mr. Dhiman said, adding that the remaining 23 were negative.
Earlier, three positive cases of COVID-19 infection were found in Kangra district. One of them recovered, another died, while the third patient is undergoing treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.