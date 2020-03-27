COVID-19 | Three fresh cases reported in Bihar

With three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Bihar, the figure touched nine in the State on March 27.
According to reports, a private hospital compounder in Patna, where the first COVID-19 patient from Munger district was admitted earlier, has been found COVID-19 positive in tests.
Besides, two youth — one from Jaganpura in the district and the other from Siwan — too tested positive for COVID-19. The Siwan youth recently came from Dubai.
Bihar, so far, has reported one fatality.
The State government hospital doctors, meanwhile, have been facing an acute shortage of N-95 masks, gloves, sanitisers, gowns and other Personal Protective Equipment.
