COVID-19 | Test positivity rate climbs to 12%

Thiruvananthapuram

10 January 2022 22:24 IST

1.79 lakh new cases reported in 24 hours

India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases on January 10, 2022, taking the nation’s cumulative COVID tally till date to 3,57,07,727, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases across the nation has spiked to 7,23,619 cases, the highest in around 204 days. The COVID-19 toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with the addition of 146 fatalities from across the States.

The small decline in the case count could be due to drop in the number of tests conducted on Sunday, the results for which were made available on Monday. On Sunday, 13.52 lakh tests were conducted, compared to 15.63 lakh on Saturday and 15.29 lakh on Friday.

The test positivity rate climbed to about 12%. Monday also recorded 428 COVID related deaths.

The numbers are based on State bulletins released until 9.30 p.m. Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Tripura had not yet released data for the day.

India's cumulative tally was 3,58,55,477, with the number of active cases nearing eight lakh on Monday.

4033 Omicron cases

Genomic sequencing of a proportion of COVID-19-positive samples from across the States and Union Territories has detected 4,033 cases of Omicron so far. Of these, 1,552 have since recovered or migrated

The number of Omicron cases detected so far from States are, Maharashtra 1,216, Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 345 and Gujarat 236, according to the Union Health Ministry’s press release on Monday morning.

The national case fatality rate for COVID-19 now stands at 1.36%.

Karnataka reported 11,698 new cases with 1,50,479 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative tally to 30,63,656. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 9,221 cases. With four new deaths, the State's COVID toll rose to 38,374. Karnataka now has an active caseload of 60,148 patients.

Odisha’s daily COVID-19 tally on Monday showed a marginal increase from that of the previous day and stood at 4,829, a jump by 2.43%. The number of Omicron cases detected so far is 103, with 28 more cases detected on Monday.

Telangana logged 1,825 cases on Monday, when 70,697 samples were tested in the past 24 hours . One death was also reported.

New cases continue to rise in Kerala with the State logging 5,797 cases when 45,691 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. However, daily hospitalisations are remaining more or less steady and the same is the case with ICU and ventilator occupancy. With the increase in new cases, the State’s active case pool has risen to 37,736, of whom 2,820 persons being treated in hospitals across the State.

A total of 19 deaths which occurred in the past few days were added to the State’s official list of COVID fatalities. This apart, 147 deaths were added to the cumulative toll as part of the death reconciliation exercise.

(With inputs from The Hindu data team)