COVID-19 | Tally goes up to 168 in India

A vendor sells masks to commuters in New Delhi. | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 13,000 samples tested; Maharashtra worst-affected State

As many as 168 individuals have confirmed positive in India as of March 19, with over 13,000 samples being tested for COVID-19, according to data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Maharashtra is the worst-affected State, with the maximum number of cases.

According to the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total tally includes 141 Indian nationals and 25 foreigners.

Maharashtra has 45 cases and Kerala has 27 positive coronavirus patients. Three fresh cases from Noida in the last two days took the total number of confirmed patients in Uttar Pradesh to 16.

Delhi has 12 confirmed cases, 17 in Haryana, while Jammu & Kashmir has four.

Rajasthan has recorded seven cases so far, while Karnataka has 14 COVID-19 patients. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal reportedly have confirmed one case each.

