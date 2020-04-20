  • The Package

COVID-19 survivors speak on recovery and well-being

Here is a range of accounts from India's COVID-19 survivors on returning home; physical and mental well-being in the aftermath of recovery from the disease.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Coronavirus | Not just medical care but mental and emotional support helped, say survivors
Coronavirus | Stay positive, urge Bhopal COVID-19 survivors
‘How I fought COVID-19 and won!’
Remove fear from mind, don’t lose confidence, says Indore's COVID-19 survivor
Good to be back home, says COVID-19 survivor
Coronavirus | Kerala nurse raring to return after recovery
COVID-19: Be mentally strong to defeat the disease, says recovered patient
Coronavirus survivor from Gujarat says staying at home is the only option
Alappuzha survivor says the lockdown will pay off
Overcoming fear key to fight COVID-19, says Punjab patient
