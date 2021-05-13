COVID-19 surge: States working towards rolling out special home isolation OPDs

Under this scheme, patients can be screened remotely for the pandemic by final year MBBS students, says Health Ministry.

Some States were working towards rolling out special home isolation OPDs wherein the patients would be screened for COVID-19, and for remote screening purposes States were planning to engage final year MBBS students, said a Health Ministry statement on Thursday.

While the final list of States implementing this scheme has not been released yet, the Ministry said that owing to the increasing load of cases, in a few States eSanjeevaniOPD was being

eSanjeevani consultations

Tamil Nadu is the first to record over 10 lakh consultations on eSanjeevani.

The Ministry of Defence too had roped in veterans of Armed Forces Medical Services to provide their services to the public in selected States, said the Ministry.

It added that in around a little over one year eSanjeevani, had served more than 50 lakh (more than half a crore) patients.

“Patient to Doctor remote consultation services were rolled out in April 2020 while the OPDs in the country were closed during first lockdown. The eSanjeevani initiative is operational in 31 States/Union Territories in the country and daily around 40,000 patients across the country are using this contactless and risk-free modality of healthcare services delivery,” said the Ministry.

“At a centre in Mohali, the creators of eSanjeevani are working towards adding another innovative feature in eSanjeevaniOPD that will enable roll out of NationalOPDs on eSanjeevaniOPD. These NationalOPDs will enable doctors to offer remote health services to patients in any part of the country. This will, to some extent help in addressing the challenges like shortage and uneven distribution of doctors and specialists in various regions of the country,” added the Ministry.

Leading 10 States in terms of adoption (number of consultations) of eSanjeevani are Tamil Nadu (10,44,446), Karnataka (9,36,658), Uttar Pradesh (8,42,643), Andhra Pradesh (8,35,432), Madhya Pradesh (2,50,135), Gujarat (2,40,422), Bihar (1,53,957), Kerala (1,27,562), Maharashtra (1,27,550) and Uttarakhand (1,03,126).