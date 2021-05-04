COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi says only a full lockdown now can save people

The Centre’s ‘inaction is killing many innocent lives’, the Congress leader says in a tweet and urges cash transfer for the vulnerable sections.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said only a full lockdown in the country could now save human lives but the government of India’s (GOI) “inaction is killing many innocent lives”.

However, the Congress leader said the government must first ensure cash transfer for the vulnerable sections.

“GOI doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown — with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress has been advocating a minimum income guarantee scheme or ‘nyuntam aay yojana’ (NYAY) for people who live on daily income to compensate for the loss of income.