COVID-19 surge prompts ‘Yellow Alert’ in Delhi

75 Omicron cases among 6,358 COVID infections in 24 hours

India reported 6,358 new cases in the last 24 hours of which at least 75 were of the Omicron variant. So far 653 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported all over India.

Given the rapid rise in cases, a “Yellow Alert” has been declared in Delhi. Restrictions were announced as the COVID positivity rate in the city remained above 0.5% for two consecutive days. The positivity rate had breached the 0.5% ceiling on December 26 from where it continued to climb steadily and was recorded at 0.68% on December 27 and at 0.89% on Tuesday. 496 new cases were reported in the capital on Tuesday bringing the tally of active cases to 1,612.

Maharashtra has so far reported the maximum number of Omicron cases (167) followed by Delhi (165) and Kerala (57).

Spike in Gujarat

Gujarat’s COVID-19 cases on Tuesday saw a sharp jump with 394 cases and one death. After more than six months, major cities across the State are reporting a surge. Five more cases of Omicron variant were reported in the State on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 78. So far, 24 Omicron patients have recovered said the State health department.

The samples of 11 more persons have tested positive for Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the new variant to 45 in the State. The 11 persons included international travellers and their contacts.

According to the bulletin issued by the TN Health Department, the State has a total of 45 confirmed cases of Omicron variant — 13 international travellers on arrival, 10 international travellers on eighth day of testing and 19 contacts of international travellers, while three were not linked to international travellers.

Seven new Omicron cases, one case from Monday, took the tally to 62 in Telangana. The State recorded 228 new COVID cases taking the tally to 6,81,072. One person succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 4,024 in the State. Health officials pegged the case fatality rate at .59%

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 347 new cases of COVID-19. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.5 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.56 %.

West Bengal is recording 400 to 500 new cases of COVID-19 infection on a daily basis with six cases of the Omicron variant. The State had recorded 439 new infections on December 27 and 10 deaths. Kolkata continues to report highest number of cases with 204 new infections in the past 24 hours.

As many as 2,474 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Tuesday when 60,597 samples were analysed, taking the active caseload to 20,400. A total of 197 persons were admitted to hospital on Tuesday for treatment and 3,052 persons were discharged after they tested negative.

Of the 2,474 fresh cases, 24 had arrived from outside the State and 2,302 were infected through contact. While 1,330 of the new cases were breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated persons, 141 had received the first dose and 723 were unvaccinated.