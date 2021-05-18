COVID-19 surge: Prepare a strategy for children now, Rahul Gandhi cautions govt.

New Delhi:

18 May 2021 14:55 IST

‘Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place,’ says the former Congress president in a tweet.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cautioned the Narendra Modi government to prepare a COVID-19 protocol for children as they needed to be protected now.

“In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place. India’s future needs for the present Modi ‘system’ to be shaken out of sleep,” Mr. Gandhi said on twitter.

Even though the overall COVID-19 cases have stabilised, with the number of cases coming down in the past few days, experts are warning of a new third wave that can affect children.

The Congress leader, who had warned of a COVID-19 tsunami as early as February last year, had also been warning of a third wave because of the pace and consistently declining numbers of vaccination because of a vaccine shortage.

“GOI’s disastrous vaccine strategy will ensure a devastating third wave. It can’t be repeated enough — India needs a proper vaccine strategy!” Mr. Gandhi had said last Saturday.