COVID-19 surge continues: Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.48% of country’s total active cases

Three States — Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.48% of India’s total active cases currently with the country on Friday reporting 39,726 new COVID-19 cases, 20,654 recoveries and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Health Ministry.

“Some states in the country are reporting a surge in the daily new COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh together account 80.63% of the daily new cases,’’ said the release.

It added that Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 25,833 (65% of the daily cases). It is followed by Punjab with 2,369 while Kerala reported 1,899 new cases. India’s total active caseload stands at 2.71 lakh (2,71,282) on Friday.

The release added that the country’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,10,83,679 on Friday with a national recovery rate of 96.56%.

Sixteen States/Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These include — Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

IMA appeal

Meanwhile, the India Medical Association (IMA) in a release issued on Friday said that it was painful to note that despite adequate health care, infrastructure encasement, public awareness and stringent control measures for the mitigation of Coronavirus pandemic in India, there was a continuous spike in the cases streaking across the country forecasting the beginning of the second wave.

“We urge everyone to come forward with a more dedicated test, trace and carry on appropriate protocol for treating without falling prey to unscientific selfish-centered promotion of certain drugs and procedures,’’ noted the release.

Association national president J. A. Jayalal said: “In this context, we have raised questions on the usage of certain tablets (Coronil) as a medicine for the Corona infection. When questions were sent to Central Drug Standard Control Organisation through RTI it replied that no certificate or permission for the use of Coronil for treatment of COVID-19 is given by them.’’

He added that while the IMA acknowledged and respected the valuable contribution of pure Ayurveda drugs, “using it as an only curative drug for infected people will be a dangerous one. In the pandemic, we need to be extra cautious as any false hope will enhance the spread of the disease. Everyone should take the COVID-19 vaccination and adopt the principles of COVID-19 appropriate behaviours like physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and appropriate masking to protect the people from spread of infection,’’ he said.