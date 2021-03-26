COVID-19 surge: Centre rushes high-level teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh

Two high-level multidisciplinary teams have been rushed to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, respectively, in view of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State and U.T., a statement released by the Health Ministry said.

The teams will work with the respective State/U.T. government to ascertain the reason(s) for the surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis, and recommend requisite COVID-19 control and containment measures.

The team to Chhattisgarh is headed by S. K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and has experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur and All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health, Kolkata. The team to Chandigarh is led by Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, with experts drawn from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

“Chhattisgarh has recently witnessed a significant spurt in fresh COVID cases as well as new deaths every day. Chandigarh has also seen a significant surge in new cases. The deployed teams shall visit the most affected districts/hotspots in the State/UT to take a stock of on-ground implementation of public health interventions. They will share the key findings, recommendations and remedial measures to be taken up with the Chief Secretary/Chief Administrator,” said the release.