COVID-19 surge: Bihar, U.P., Delhi top list of deaths among doctors in second wave, says IMA

‘While last year we lost nearly 730 doctors across India, this year in a short period of time we have lost 244 doctors,’ says Indian Medical Association president J.A. Jayalal

Bihar (69), Uttar Pradesh (34) and Delhi (27) top the list of States/Union Territories that have lost the maximum number of doctors due to COVID- 19 in the second wave so far.

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) registry, a total of 244 deaths due to the pandemic have been recorded in the second wave with the youngest physician who died being Dr. Anas Mijahid, 25, from Delhi and the oldest being Dr. Anil Kumar Rakshit, 87, Kolkata.

Coronavirus updates — May 17, 2021

“While last year we lost nearly 730 doctors across India, this year in a short period of time we have lost 244 doctors. The second wave is proving extremely fatal for all and especially those at the forefront of the battle. We have to actively increase vaccination cover among the medical staff to ensure that they have protection against the virus,’’ said IMA president J.A. Jayalal.

The following are the figures of death reported among doctors according to the IMA registry: Andhra Pradesh (21), Assam (2), Chhattisgarh (3), Gujarat (2), Goa (1), Haryana (2), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Karnataka (8), Kerala (2), Madhya Pradesh (5), Maharashtra( 13), Odisha (8), Tamil Nadu (10) and Telangana (19).