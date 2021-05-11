COVID-19 surge: 71 bodies of suspected victims retrieved from Ganga

Samples of some bodies have been preserved for further tests. Representational image

Patna:

11 May 2021 10:53 IST

Some of them were disposed of by the district administration by Tuesday morning and samples have been preserved for further tests.

Bodies of 71 suspected COVID-19 victims, which were found floating in the Ganga at Chausa in Buxar district of Bihar on Monday, were retrieved and some of them were disposed of by the district administration by Tuesday morning.

Samples of some bodies have been preserved for further tests.

“We retrieved 71 bodies. Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are under way. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests”, Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu over phone. “Post-mortem of bodies were done at the ghat itself as they were highly decomposed,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

No other district official could be reached for more details despite several attempts by The Hindu.

However, Ram Ashray Yadav who sells pyre wood for funeral at the Mahadeo ghat (bank) at Chausa, said, “most of the bodies were buried in a large pit dug by a JCB machine on the bank of the river”.

“The district administration has provided a generator for power supply at the ghat and deputed an official here and the district administration officials were seen here at the ghat till late last night,” he told The Hindu over phone.

Asked how many bodies were buried, he said “it was very difficult to count”.

“But, now no bodies could be seen floating in the river water at the ghat,” he said.

A few bodies, though, were spotted at another river bank in the district, a local journalist said.

Earlier, the Buxar district officials had said that the bodies would be cremated with dignity by the government.

The district officials had said the bodies might have floated in from adjoining districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh such as Varanasi and Allahabad.

“The bodies are bloated. They seem to have been in the water for at least 5-7 days. It needs to be investigated from where they’ve come. They could be from Varanasi or Allahabad of U.P.”, senior official of the district K.K. Upadhayay had told media persons.

Videos of bloated bodies had also gone viral on social media, sparking an outrage and shock among villagers.

Chausa is about 10 km downstream from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.